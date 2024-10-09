BNP promises justice for persecution of Hindus

Stating that Bangladesh is an example of communal harmony, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said if their party returns to power they will ensure justice through proper investigations and trials for all incidents of persecution against Hindus.

During a visit to the Puja mandap at Dhakeshwari Temple on the first day of Durga Puja, he also expressed the BNP's support for the eight-point demands of the Hindu community.

"We're considering the eight-point that you mentioned... You have our full sympathy for the core issue of the eight-point demand. We can tell you this, just as we have supported you in every problem in the past, we'll continue to stand by you in the future as well," Fakhrul said.

In an oblique reference to the Awami League, the BNP leader said this is unfortunate but true that the members of a particular political party, which claims to be the greatest saviour of the minority community, have been involved in all the incidents of repression that have occurred against them in the past.

"They [AL men] were also behind the incidents involving the occupation of land and property belonging to your community in Bangladesh. If our party forms the government in the future, each incident will be investigated impartially, and justice will be ensured," he said.

At the beginning, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad General Secretary and daily Kalbela editor Santosh Sharma highlighted the eight-point demand of their community, calling for justice and exemplary punishment for the injustices and abuses suffered by minorities.

Fakhrul said some foreign media are spreading propaganda against the communal harmony of Bangladesh with biased and false reports to undermine the political changeover following the fall of the Awami League through a mass uprising.

"I won't say nothing happened. Some of the incidents that happened were not communal in nature but political incidents."

Fakhrul, on behalf of the BNP, its chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, extended greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja.