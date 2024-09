BNP has postponed its pre-announced Sunday's (today) rally on "World Democracy Day" due to inclement weather.

The rally will be held on Tuesday (September 17) instead of Sunday, said BNP's Standing Committee Member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain at a press conference held at BNP Chairpersons' political office in Dhaka's Gulshan area.

BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will address the rally virtually from London as the chief guest, he added.