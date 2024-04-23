BNP postpones its April 26 rally, so does AL

The Awami League took a day to announce its programme named "peace and development rally" on April 26, apparently to counter its political arch-rival BNP's preannounced event on the same date.

But yesterday, it took the ruling camp only an hour to defer its programme after BNP postponed its scheduled rally.

Though two rival political camps in the country postponed their rallies for different reasons, they were yet to inform new dates.

BNP postponed its rally scheduled to be held in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office due to the ongoing heatwave yesterday evening.

BNP Dhaka Metropolitan south unit's office secretary Saidur Rahman said a new date for the rally will be announced later.

An hour later, AL Dhaka city unit (south) in a press release said they will not hold its scheduled rally as the party did not get police permission.

The unit's office secretary Reaz Uddin said a new date for the programme will be announced later.

Although the ruling party never dubbed its programme as a counter to BNP, such rallies and counter rallies have become a common feature in the country's political landscape since last year.