BNP pledges full support to 'complete shutdown'

BNP today extended its full support to tomorrow's "complete shutdown" called by the quota protesters.

Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced this at a virtual press briefing tonight.

"The protesters announced a "complete shutdown" across the country on Thursday (July 18) protesting the attacks on students during a peaceful movement demanding quota reform in government jobs. BNP pledges full support to their cause," he said, adding that the decision was taken at a meeting of BNP's National Standing Committee.

Rizvi urged BNP leaders and activists across the country to cooperate with the students.

Earlier today, a 'complete shutdown program was announced across the country through a post on the Facebook page of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement'.

The announcement came after violence killed at least six people, including three students, and injured several hundred in clashes across the country on Tuesday.

The protesters today clashed with police and ruling party-affiliated men at different places including major universities.

It also comes after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the protesting students to keep faith in the country's judicial system, expressing hope that they would not be disappointed. She also announced the formation of a judicial probe into the killings.