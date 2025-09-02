BNP pledges cooperation with govt in holding polls

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with other party leaders, placing wreaths at the grave of BNP founder and president Ziaur Rahman in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar yesterday, marking the party’s 47th founding anniversary. Photo: Amran Hossain

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said his party will extend full support to the interim government in holding the upcoming national election scheduled for February.

"Our challenge ahead is to give full cooperation and ensure the election's proper completion," he told journalists after paying homage to BNP founder and martyred president Ziaur Rahman.

Earlier in the day, Fakhrul and other top party leaders placed wreaths at the grave of Ziaur Rahman in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, marking BNP's 47th founding anniversary.

Stating that his party has been repeatedly targeted, Fakhrul said, "To wipe out BNP, false cases were filed against 60 lakh leaders and activists, about 20,000 people were killed, and 1,700 leaders and activists were forcibly disappeared or murdered.

"Even then, BNP has fought repeatedly to restore democracy. Many attempts were made to destroy the BNP. But with the ideals of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, BNP has risen like the phoenix."

Fakhrul added that if the party comes to power with public support, it will bring political change under the leadership of BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman, and ensure economic growth to take the country forward.

Highlighting Ziaur Rahman's role, the BNP leader said, "The main ideology of Bangladesh Nationalist Party is Bangladeshi nationalism, which brought significant changes in the country's politics.

"In a short time, Ziaur Rahman brought qualitative changes. He ensured the freedom of the media, the basic rights of the people, and the independence of the judiciary. At the same time, he introduced the free-market economy, as a result of which the country's economy saw a big change."

In another development, BNP yesterday announced a voluntary canal and drain cleaning campaign in Dhaka North and South starting from today, cancelling its previously scheduled rally in the capital to mark its 47th founding anniversary.

In a video message, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the rally schedule was revised considering traffic congestion and public inconvenience.

He said the leaders and workers of the party's other organisations and associate bodies will also participate in the cleaning drive.