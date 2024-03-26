Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 26, 2024 03:47 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 03:55 PM

BNP playing anti-independence role even after five decades: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the BNP is playing an anti-independence role even five decades after the country won independence.

He made this comment while talking to reporters after paying tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at National Memorial in Savar today.

"This opposition has happened before. This opponent opposed during the Pakistan period. And when there is no issue, there is anti-India. It's still happening, nothing new," Quader said.

The AL general secretary said, "Today, on this day, the communal evil forces under the leadership of BNP are hindering the consolidation of victory. We will resist, overcome and defeat these evil forces under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We will move forward towards Bangabandhu's dream of Sonar Bangla."

|ইতিহাস

স্বাধীনতার পথে উত্তপ্ত ষাটের দশক

ইনার গ্রুপ, ইস্ট বেঙ্গল লিবারেশন ফ্রন্ট, অপূর্ব সংসদ ছাড়াও ষাটের দশকের শুরুতেই স্বাধীন বাংলাদেশ গঠনের পক্ষে প্রচারণার জন্য ছাত্রলীগের অভ্যন্তরে গোপনে গঠিত হয় স্বাধীন বাংলা বিপ্লবী পরিষদ নামে একটি...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এবার দেশাত্মবোধক গানে নাচলো ‘মানব-পুতুল’

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
