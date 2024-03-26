BNP playing anti-independence role even after five decades: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the BNP is playing an anti-independence role even five decades after the country won independence.

He made this comment while talking to reporters after paying tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at National Memorial in Savar today.

"This opposition has happened before. This opponent opposed during the Pakistan period. And when there is no issue, there is anti-India. It's still happening, nothing new," Quader said.

The AL general secretary said, "Today, on this day, the communal evil forces under the leadership of BNP are hindering the consolidation of victory. We will resist, overcome and defeat these evil forces under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We will move forward towards Bangabandhu's dream of Sonar Bangla."