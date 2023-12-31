Politics
Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 02:46 AM

‘BNP planning to murder a key leader or candidate’

Says Quader
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File photo

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the BNP is planning to kill an important leader or a candidate before the polls.

"Failing to run a movement, the BNP turned to sabotage. We have information. A message sent from London told them to commit assassinations. We urge everyone to be vigilant," he told reporters in Dhanmondi.

The road transport and bridges minister then said, "We request  our candidates to act responsibly. The Awami League does not want to become embroiled in controversies over the election."

He said the man who died on Friday after falling sick at an AL rally in Barishal was not injured. He had a heart attack.

About the allegations  of repression on opposition, he said, "The BNP has eliminated itself through its misdeeds and bad politics."

