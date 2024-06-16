BNP to pay homage at Zia's grave on Eid-ul-Azha

BNP leaders and activists will visit the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman and offer prayers tomorrow, marking the Eid-ul-Azha.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "The leaders and workers of the party, led by the members of the BNP standing committee, will offer fateha at Zia's grave around 11:30am."

"They will also offer a special munajat, seeking the salvation of Zia's departed soul."

Later, the members of the party's standing committee will go to the Gulshan residence of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to exchange Eid greetings with her.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will celebrate Eid with her close relatives on the day of Eid.

Khaleda Zia's personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain said her physical condition is the same as before.

He said, "The BNP chief's treatment is ongoing under close monitoring by doctors."

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from liver, heart problems, arthritis, lung, diabetic, and eye problems for a long time.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will celebrate Eid at his village home in Thakurgaon.

Fakhrul met Khaleda at her Gulshan residence on Saturday night as he would not be in Dhaka during Eid.