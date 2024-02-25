BNP patronising hoarders: Quader

BNP is patronising hoarders to create an anarchic situation in the country centering prices of essential commodities, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"It's the old syndicate of BNP who are doing it (hoarding commodities to create an artificial crisis)," said Quader.

He was speaking at a press briefing held at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi.

Quader also warned that those who are behind the price hike will not be spared.

"There is no reason to think that the government has given up on controlling commodity prices. The vicious quarter which has plotted the price hike will not be spared under any circumstance. The prime minister herself has firmly said that," said Quader.

Regarding the increase in electricity prices, he said, "The government has given adequate subsidies to electricity. Gradual reduction of electricity subsidies through coordinated efforts is required to ensure continued services."

During BNP's tenure, despite 18 hours of daily load shedding, electricity prices were raised nine times within five years, Quader said.

Despite the decision of the BNP not to partake in the upazila elections, Quader said grassroots BNP leaders will participate in the election as independents to maintain their existence, adding there is an internal rift within the party.