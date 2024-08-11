BNP organising secretary Bilkis removed from party post

Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal and Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Swechchhasebak Dal have expel four of their leaders

BNP today removed Bilkis Jahan Shireen, organising secretary (Barisal Division) of the party's National Executive Committee, from her post this afternoon for breaching party discipline.

Shirin's political and organisational activities will remain suspended until further notice, according to a press release signed by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The party sources said the suspension came after allegations emerged against Shirin, a former lawmaker from a reserved seat for women, of encroachment of a pond in Barishal.

Denying the accusations, Shirin, told The Daily Star, "I am committed to my party and its directives. These allegations are part of a conspiracy against me."

"The news [of encroachment] is baseless. There is a group involved in political competition and vengeance. The journalist who wrote the false report is also part of this group," the BNP leader added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal and Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Swechchhasebak Dal have expelled four of their leaders from the organizations in three districts for violating party discipline.

According to a press release issued by Jubo Dal, the expelled leaders are Gazipur district Jubo Dal Joint Convenor Shafiqul Islam Sohel, Gazipur Metropolitan Gacha Thana Unit Jubo Dal Convenor Kamal Uddin, and Satkhira's Tala Upazila Kumira Union Jubo Dal Convenor Saleem Reza.

In addition, Khulna's Swechchhasebak Dal Vice President SK Abdul Quader was expelled for similar disciplinary violations.

BNP sources said that the party's top leadership has taken a strong stance against attacks and vandalism, particularly the incidents targeting religious minority communities.