BNP at odds with other parties over formation of nat'l constitutional council

BNP is at odds with a majority of political parties, including the Nationalist Citizen Party (NCP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and Amar Bangladesh Party, over the proposal of the formation of a national constitutional council (NCC).

The proposal dominated the first half of today's session in the ongoing second phase of reform talks at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

The constitutional council, as outlined by the National Consensus Commission, would serve as an independent body to oversee appointments to major constitutional posts such as the chief election commissioner, the chair of Anti-Corruption Commission, and Public Service Commission members, aiming to limit the executive's unilateral authority and establish institutional checks and balances.

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said his party opposes the formation of the NCC, arguing that it would undermine the executive branches' authority.

"We believe reforms should focus on strengthening the judiciary and the Election Commission," he said.

Salahuddin further suggested that instead of creating new bodies, existing laws could be amended to make current search committee mechanisms more robust and transparent.

In response, NCP leader Khaled Saifullah accused BNP of shifting positions.

"In 2022, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir himself criticised the Awami League's law for forming search committee to appoint election commission members as 'Bakshali'. Now that BNP sees a path to power, they've conveniently forgotten that," he said, adding, "Similarly, we have seen in the past how the Anti-Corruption Commission was turned into a toothless tiger. They [BNP] oppose the NCC [constitutional council] but have yet to offer any functional alternative."

Jamaat-e-Islami, which joined the dialogue today after skipping yesterday's opening session, expressed agreement in principle with the NCC proposal. However, its delegation suggested excluding the president and chief justice from the council, citing the need to preserve the dignity of these offices.

Amar Bangladesh Party President Mujibur Rahman Manju said supporting the council was a moral imperative. "If we don't build accountability mechanisms like the NCC, the very spirit of the 2024 uprising will be betrayed. The executive currently holds unchecked control over all constitutional appointments," he said, adding, "thousands of young people laid down their lives for a more democratic Bangladesh. We cannot let that go to waste."

The proposal found backing from the overwhelming majority of the 30 parties present.

Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki said agreeing on oversight bodies like the council is essential to building a stable future. "This isn't a radical idea—many democratic countries have similar councils. At minimum, appointments to the Election Commission, ACC, and Public Service Commission should go through a framework like the NCC [the council]," he said.

Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, said, "There must be a mechanism to hold the executive accountable. That's the purpose of the NCC. We have an opportunity to design a system where those in power are finally subject to checks and balances," he said.

As per the proposal of the constitution reform commission, the NCP will consist of the president, prime minister, opposition leader, speaker of both houses, chief justice, deputy speaker appointed by the opposition of both houses, and a member outside the ruling and opposition coalition in the parliament.

Opponents of the proposal in today's meeting said it gives unfair advantage to the opposition in parliament and ties the hand of the ruling party, which can destabilise the country.

The session was broadcast live on BTV News.

The reform dialogues are set to resume after lunch and prayer breaks.