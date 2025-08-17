BNP never proposed ‘No Vote’: Nazrul Islam Khan

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan today said BNP has never made any proposal regarding the "no vote" option in the election.

"We never made such a proposal. It was introduced during the 1/11 government. It wasn't based on anyone's demand; rather, it was based on the opinions of a few prominent individuals. Later, when the new government took office in 2009, they were supposed to approve those ordinances within a month. But they did not approve the provision for 'no vote,' so it did not become law," he said.

Nazrul made the remarks while responding to a question after a BNP delegation met with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin at his office today.

Nazrul, along with the party' Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Advisory Council member Ismail Jabiullah, were in the delegation. The meeting lasted for an hour and a half.

Nazrul said, "We mainly discussed the Election Commission's preparations for the upcoming polls, which include the electoral code of conduct and the delimitation of constituencies."

He said, "From our discussion with them [EC], what we understood is that they are taking the necessary preparations properly. They still have some concerns regarding law and order. However, they believe that the role of the police in the country has become comparatively weak. We all know the previous government used them in such a way that the force itself became ashamed of its conduct, which has led to this weakness. But efforts are being made to overcome it."

Nazrul said the army is already assisting in maintaining law and order, while the EC has indicated it may seek additional deployment of army personnel, and the Coast Guard and Navy in coastal areas, if required.

When asked about constituency delimitation, the BNP leader replied, "We wanted to know how they were demarcating electoral areas. The commission told us they tried to preserve geographical integrity as much as possible -- keeping districts and upazilas intact where possible. They have advanced with this principle in mind, while also considering voter numbers."

Over the Representation of the People Order (RPO), Nazrul said, "If there are any new amendments to the RPO, the EC informs us, and we give our opinion. At this moment, I don't see any major issues with the RPO."

On the matter of seat-sharing, he said, "There has been no discussion on seat-sharing within our party yet. You know our acting chairman said that those who worked together in the movement will remain together, and if entrusted with state responsibilities, we will share those responsibilities collectively. Formal discussions on seat-sharing have not yet taken place."

When asked if BNP is discussing allying with Islamic parties for the election, Nazrul said, "The election schedule has not yet been announced. Discussions about seats may take place after the schedule is declared. At this moment, there is no scope for such discussions."