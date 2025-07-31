Politics
Our Correspondent, Cumilla
Thu Jul 31, 2025 12:45 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 03:25 AM

BNP-NCP clash leaves several injured in Muradnagar

Photo: Screenshot

A clash erupted between supporters of NCP and BNP during a rally protesting an alleged conspiracy targeting LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud in Cumilla's Muradnagar yesterday.

The incident occurred at Allah Chattar in Muradnagar Sadar union, where supporters of Asif Mahmud and the Nationalist Citizen Party gathered for their demonstration.

Witnesses said as the rally commenced, BNP activists from a nearby market began hurling brick chunks and stones, sparking a chase and counter-chase between the two groups.

Several NCP supporters were injured. "As soon as we began our rally, BNP men attacked us with brick chunks. I was beaten and sustained head injury," said Shekhar, member of Muradnagar Sadar union parishad.

"BNP activists targeted us without provocation. Our supporters were scattered as the violence escalated," said Minazul Haque, a participant of the rally.

BNP's Muradnagar unit convener Mahiuddin Anjan denied the allegations, stating, "Our protest was against false cases filed by Asif Mahmud. His supporters initiated the clash under police protection."

Muradnagar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Zahidur Rahman said both sides engaged in chase and counter-chase during the rally.

"Several NCP supporters were injured. Police intervened to restore order," he said.

