BNP mulls rallies in Nov to press for polls roadmap

Will to keep an eye on the president issue

BNP is considering rallies next month to push for a roadmap to election while keeping a close watch on the issue of the president's probable removal.

The party high-ups have already discussed the programmes, which will be finalised soon, said its leaders.

"Once the decision is finalised, we may hold rallies in every district and divisional city next month," a BNP standing committee member told The Daily Star last night, wishing not to be named.

Insiders said the party believes the issue of President Mohammed Shahabuddin's removal and "intentional" audio leaks of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina are part of a big conspiracy by a vested quarter to create a constitutional vacuum, which would ultimately delay the national election. That is why the party is considering street programmes.

"By holding programmes in November, we want to make our stance clear to the people," said a senior BNP leader who is involved in the process.

BNP has already begun talks with the like-minded political parties about the issue.

At the street programmes, it will press for an election roadmap, measures to check the price hike of essentials, and withdrawal of cases against its Chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

BNP's allies will also hold programmes to press home the same demands, the sources added.

BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday said reforms should be carried out on the basis of political consensus.

Speaking at a programme, he said 10 commissions have been formed to come up with reform proposals, and they will submit reports within 90 days. "But new demands are being made. I don't know whether the reform commissions and the interim government support those demands. These issues seem contradictory," he said without referring to any issue.

On October 23, three top BNP leaders met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and warned him of a potential constitutional crisis that may stem from the president's removal.

Syed Emran Saleh Prince, joint secretary general of BNP, said holding rallies and processions will be part of the party's ongoing organisational activities.

"We should step up our political activities as various issues are surfacing."

BNP leaders said the interim government's main mandate is to hold a free and fair general election to fulfil the nation's expectations, as people were deprived of their voting rights in the last three parliamentary polls.

"We can assume how much time the government needs to hold an election. We are ready to give that time. But if that time is over, we will do whatever is necessary," Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, BNP standing committee member, said at a discussion yesterday.

He said his party was ready to wait for the election, but the government has to declare a specific time for the polls.