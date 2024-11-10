BNP mulling more mega events

Aim is to press home demand for election

In an effort to intensify pressure on the interim government for national elections, the BNP on Friday held a massive gathering in the capital.

Its leaders said the rally to mark the National Revolution and Solidarity Day aimed to amplify the demand for national election, and that's why thousands of BNP activists marched from Nayapaltan to Manik Mia Avenue in front of the parliament.

Through the gathering, the BNP gained three things: 1) the interim government received the message that it should come up with a roadmap to the election after making the necessary reforms, 2) local and international anti-democratic forces received a warning, 3) and BNP supporters have been energised.

Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, standing committee member of the party, said, "A new chapter of Bangladesh has emerged. People want to exercise their voting rights like they did after November 7, 1975, when multiparty democracy was restored. Yesterday's mammoth rally showed that people want an elected government and move forward."

The BNP leadership is considering whether to arrange similar demonstrations across the country to press home their demands. Some leaders want to organise such events with mammoth crowds on various national days and issues.

BNP leaders believe the government is grappling with various crises facing the economy and a potential food shortage. The situation could make it difficult for the administration to ignore the calls for elections.

"Friday's procession concluded near the parliament to emphasise BNP's and people's focus on elections. The slogans chanted at the procession were about demands for the election," said a senior leader wishing not to be named.

If the election is delayed, public support for the interim government will dwindle because the people want to cast their votes, added the leader.

Senior BNP leaders believe large gatherings put pressure on the interim government to hold an election.

At a BNP standing committee meeting on Monday, it was decided that the party would intensify the demand for election. If the government does not release an election roadmap soon, the BNP will take to the streets in March or April with a series of programmes with demands for an election.

BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku told The Daily Star that the government's primary responsibility should be to steer the country toward elections.

But it seems the government is paying little attention to the matter. "As the country's major democratic party, the BNP strongly advocates for elections."

Several party leaders said that they were charged up after holding such a mega event on Friday.

The procession and rally were the biggest event the party had organised since the fall of the Awami League in early August amid a mass uprising. It laid the foundation for the programmes for the coming days.