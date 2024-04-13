BNP misleads people giving fabricated information of 'abduction, torture': Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is misleading the people by giving fabricated information of "abduction and torture".

He said the BNP is doing this "when people of all strata are celebrating Eid festival with families and relatives."

Quader said in a statement that BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's information about abduction and murders of leaders and workers of the opposition party and number of cases against them are completely fabricated.

The BNP is now spreading falsehood and giving made-up information after all of its conspiracies failed to thwart the country's democracy and electoral process, he said.

BNP leaders are continuously spreading anti-government propaganda, fake information of abduction, murders and cases to get sympathy and support from their foreign lords.

The AL general secretary urged Mirza Fakhrul to disclose specific information with complete list before the people, if any incident of repression or torture has taken place for political reasons.

The Jubo Dal leader who died in Thakurgaon was an identified drug addict and there are several cases of drug peddling and different terrorist activities against him, he said.

Quader said the government will thoroughly examine the incident of death.

But Mirza Fakhrul is making an evil attempt to take political advantage by raising allegations of repression on the opposition party by the government in an incident of natural death of a drug addict and drug peddler, he said.

Noting that the government is determined to establish democracy and rule of law by any means, Quader said when BNP was in power, it conspired to completely destroy Awami League.

A total of 1,223 leaders and workers of the Awami League were killed in cross fire and in police custody through Operation Clean Heart and by law enforcement agencies from 2001 to 2006, he said.

He said his party doesn't believe in politics of vengeance.