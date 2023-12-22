BNP men held while distributing 'anti-election' leaflets in Ctg

Police detained two local leaders of BNP and Jubo Dal from the Kalshi Dighir Par area of Chattogram City today while distributing "anti-election" leaflets among people.

The arrestees are MA Aziz, senior joint convener of Chattogram city unit BNP and Arifur Rahman, a leader of the Chattogram city unit Jubo Dal, our local staff correspondent reports quoting police.

Md Manzur Kader Mazumdar, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station, told The Daily Star that MA Aziz and Arif are accused in a sabotage case filed with Bandar police station in April this year.

They have been shown arrest in the sabotage case, and will be produced before the court tomorrow, he added.

Meanwhile, Chattogram city unit BNP in a press release condemned the arrests.

It also demanded immediate release of the arrestees, said the release signed by Chattogram city unit BNP's former office secretary Idris Ali.