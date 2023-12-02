BNP meets with EU election monitoring team

A five-member BNP delegation held a virtual meeting with European Union Election Expert Monitoring Mission representatives this afternoon.

The meeting that began at 3:00pm was led by BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan. Party Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan and three others were also present at the meeting, said BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

The party leaders briefed the EU delegation about the arrests of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior leaders in "ghost cases," said BNP sources.

BNP leaders informed that families of its leaders and activists have faced persecution.

Courts allegedly kept proceedings until late at night to expedite cases against the BNP leader, said sources.

They also told the mission that the upcoming election is becoming "one-sided."