BNP may fade into oblivion: Hanif

BNP has lost touch with people and it may fade into oblivion, said Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif today said.

"BNP is not a political party; it is a terrorist party. The country's people don't take them seriously anymore … . BNP's main job is to destroy people's properties and torch vehicles. It would ultimately perish like many old parties in the past," he said.

The AL leader said these while talking to reporters after attending a views-exchange meeting at Kushtia Shilpakala Academy this morning.

While replying to a question on BNP's statement terming the present Election Commission incompetent, Hanif said the EC has taken the right decision declaring the election schedule.

"It is necessary to hold national polls as per the constitution. The government is formed with the people's representative, and is there any other way to elect public representatives other than election? So, the election is necessary. BNP leader Tarique Rahman has no political experience whatsoever. His main job was to plunder and murder by using his mother's influence," he said referring to BNP chief Khaleda Zia.

Kushtia AL Joint General Secretary Adv Sheikh Hasan Mehedi, organising Secretary Mazharul Alam Sumon, and Amjad Hossain Rajum, among others, were present on the occasion.