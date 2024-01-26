BNP a master of lobbying: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today criticised BNP for negotiating with foreign countries over the arrest of its activists, saying the party should deal with the cases legally.

"Those who are not involved in crimes will be released following legal process. Will we release them as per America's words?" asked Quader.

He was speaking at a warm cloth distribution programme held at the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital. AL's relief and social welfare sub-committee organised the event.

Regarding the number of imprisoned leaders and activists, Quader said, "Whether it is 25,000 or not, our jails cannot accommodate that many people. I talked to the home minister. He told me there are around 11,000 to 12,000 people who have gone to jail after committing crimes."

"They [BNP] are even making United Nations say that 25000 of their activists are behind bars. They have been lobbying well. This party is a master of lobbying," he added.

As long as BNP carries out their movement, the "Peace and Democracy rally" of AL will continue, he added.

BNP started its two-day black flag march in district headquarters and metropolitan areas yesterday, demanding the release of their activists and cancellation of the parliament.

AL will hold its today in front of its central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.