BNP man killed in Bagerhat

A local BNP activist was killed in the Bagerhat Sadar upazila today.

The deceased, Sajib Tarfadar, was a former joint convenor of Dema union BNP and a former union parishad member.

The killers attacked Sajib on the Bagerhat-Rampal road when he was en route to Bagerhat town from his home.

He was shot and attacked with sharp weapons, said eye-witnesses.

His uncle, Kamal Tarfadar, who was riding with him on a motorcycle, was also injured in the shooting and is undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Bagerhat Superintendent of Police Md Touhidul Arif said, "It appears that a shotgun was used in the attack. The killers were wearing masks, and multiple groups coordinated the attack."

The body has been sent for autopsy, and an investigation has been launched to identify the killers, he added.

The deceased's family members claimed that the murder was politically motivated. They suspected local rivals were behind the attack.