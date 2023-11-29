BNP man kept in fetters, handcuffs while being treated

He earlier had a heart attack

A Jubo Dal leader who had a heart attack in jail was treated at a hospital in the capital earlier this month while in bar fetters and handcuffs.

Aminur Rahman Madhu, also an assistant professor at Ahmedabad Degree College in Jashore, was arrested on November 2 on charges of planning an act of sabotage.

Photos of him lying on the floor in handcuffs and chains went viral on social media.

A day after his arrest, a court sent him to Jashore Central Jail, said his family members.

On November 12, Madhu, who has been a heart patient since 2013, suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to a local hospital, they added.

As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Dhaka for better treatment, his family said.

He was then shifted to Dhaka Central Jail and admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Hospital in the capital on November 13, said his elder brother Mizanur Rahman.

Madhu was treated on the floor as there was no empty bed at the hospital, he said, adding that the hospital released him yesterday "without completing his treatment".

Contacted, Mahbubur Rahman, jailor of Dhaka Central Jail, said Madhu was sent back to Jashore so that he could attend a court hearing.

About the handcuffs and chains, he said police would have taken off the cuffs and chains if the doctors asked them to.

Shariful Alam, jailor of Jahsore Central Jail, said the measures had to be taken for security reasons.

The High Court on January 30 issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why it should not be directed to formulate a guideline through a committee about using bar fetters and handcuffs on suspects.

Court officials say there has been no development regarding the matter since then.

[Our Benapole and Cox's Bazar correspondents contributed to the report.]