BNP main barrier to democracy

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said BNP leaders should unconditionally apologise to the nation for their undemocratic activities.

"BNP is the main obstacle to the implementation of democratic ideals in this country," he said in a statement sent to the media.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, alleged that BNP, which had been born in the womb of dictatorship, continues its ill-attempt to undermine the ideals and values of the great Liberation War and democracy.

"BNP leaders should seek unconditional apology before the nation for their undemocratic activities. But instead of doing that, they are making ill-motivated statements as always," he said.

When the killers of democracy talk about democracy today, that means they have different intentions. "It is nothing but their crocodile tears for democracy," he said adding that BNP has no responsibility towards democracy.

He said some 21,000 Awami League leaders and activists were killed during the BNP-Jamaat alliance regime after 2001.