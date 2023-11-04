BNP-led forces must be resisted and defeated

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the BNP-led "communal forces" will have to be resisted and defeated to protect Bangladesh's democracy, the spirit of Liberation War, and independence.

Describing BNP as the main enemy of the nation, Quader said, "Once again the party (BNP) has announced a blockade to commit vandalism and arson violence."

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, made the remarks after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 on the occasion of Jail Killing Day.

He said, "24 journalists were brutally attacked on October 28. A policeman was killed, a hospital was attacked, and the chief justice's residence was attacked. They torched a parked bus, killing the sleeping helper inside."

"How is it repressive to arrest those who led these misdeeds?" Quader asked.

"How can they escape responsibility after committing such violence? Won't there be justice?" Quader said while talking to reporters.

Replying to a question from journalists about BNP's announcement of a 48-hour countrywide blockade from Sunday, the AL leader said, "They can announce as many blockades as they want. They (BNP) have already become tired."

About BNP, Quader said, "Either they'll be in jail or on the run. They will probably watch Hindi (Indian) serials."

Quader also accused BNP of hiring people to commit arson, violence, and vandalise vehicles on the road on behalf of them.

"BNP is the trusted allies of those who committed the brutal killings in 1975. On October 28, it was proven again. And that's why they are the main enemies of the nation," he said.