Politics
Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 07:42 AM

Politics

BNP leaflet distribution extended till tomorrow

BNP's mass contact

The BNP and its allies will hand out leaflets today and tomorrow as part of their oust-the-government movement, said Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party's senior joint secretary general, at a virtual press briefing yesterday.

"Many people celebrate December 31 and January 1. Given the situation in the country, there is no joy in people's minds. They are filled with sadness today. The country is in a state of fear," he said.

On December 30 in 2018, electoral fraud was orchestrated in an unprecedented scale in the darkness of the night, Rizvi said, adding that this is why it is a "black day".

At least 155 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested across the country in the 24 hours preceding yesterday afternoon, and six cases were filed accusing 429 BNP members, he said.

After a BNP rally ended in clashes between activists and police on October 28, the party called strikes multiple times.

