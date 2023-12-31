BNP leaflet distribution extended till tomorrow

The BNP and its allies will hand out leaflets today and tomorrow as part of their oust-the-government movement, said Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party's senior joint secretary general, at a virtual press briefing yesterday.

"Many people celebrate December 31 and January 1. Given the situation in the country, there is no joy in people's minds. They are filled with sadness today. The country is in a state of fear," he said.

On December 30 in 2018, electoral fraud was orchestrated in an unprecedented scale in the darkness of the night, Rizvi said, adding that this is why it is a "black day".

At least 155 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested across the country in the 24 hours preceding yesterday afternoon, and six cases were filed accusing 429 BNP members, he said.

After a BNP rally ended in clashes between activists and police on October 28, the party called strikes multiple times.

The BNP, its allies, and several other parties have boycotted the January 7 national election, saying that polls would not be held in a free and fair manner under the current government.

The parties have long been demanding that the election be held under a non-partisan interim government and the resignation of the Awami League from office ahead of the polls.

The parties have been demonstrating for months, and since October 28, the BNP has called nationwide strikes four times and blockades 13 times.

BNP's programmes in recent days have been to meet the general public to garner support and hand out flyers explaining its stance.