BNP leaders suffer from mental trauma: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP leaders are making absurd comments, as they are suffering from mental trauma.

He said this while replying to a question after joining a programme at a city hotel.

About BNP leaders claim that AL men also didn't cast their votes in elections, Quader said, "This claim of BNP is not true."

The Election Commission announced that 30-40 percent votes were cast in the upazila polls while 42pc voters exercised their franchise in the national polls.

Asked about BNP's fresh preparation to wage movement, the AL general secretary said BNP has right to wage movement as a political party.

But if they carry out arson attack in the name of movement, the government will take actions accordingly and AL will also face them politically, he said.