BNP leaders Khasru, Swapan placed on six-day remand

BNP leaders Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahir Uddin Swapan being escorted to CMM court by police in Dhaka on Friday, November 3, 2023. Photo: Palash Khan/Star

A Dhaka court today placed BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and its media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan on a six-day remand each in connection with a case filed over the death of a constable in a clash during the party's grand rally on October 28.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al Farabi passed the order after Detective Branch Inspector Md Tariqul Islam, also the case's investigating officer, produced Khasru and Swapan before the court with a 10-day remand prayer for each, Taherul Islam Tauhid, one of their lawyers, told The Daily Star.

Earlier, they were shown arrested in the case.

Detectives detained the two in Gulshan area earlier in the day.

On October 28, police filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 164 people, making BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir a prime accused in the case.

Police have so far arrested four people, including Fakhrul and BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas in the case.