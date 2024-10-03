BNP leader sued over attack on Hindu house

50 others also made accused; no arrests yet

A BNP leader and around 50 others were sued on charges of attacking a Hindu home and looting valuables on August 5 in Kishoreganj.

The accused BNP leader Idris Miah is a former chairman of Rashidabad Union Parishad, a former joint convenor of the union's BNP and a member of the party's Kishoreganj Sadar upazila unit.

Victim Gita Rani Barman, of Brahmankachuri village in the upazila, filed the case with Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station against 10 named people, including Idris, and some 40-50 unnamed people on September 23.

According to the case statement, a group of people, led by Idris, attacked her home on the afternoon of August 5, hours after the Hasina-led government fell.

The attackers vandalised the house and looted cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables. The victim's family fled the house in the face of the attack.

The statement added that the attackers demanded money and had also threatened the family with life.

The victim had also sent written complaints to the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police in Kishoreganj in this regard.

On September 27, she sent another written complaint to BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

This correspondent visited the house on Monday and saw the main gate, other doors and windows damaged. All six rooms were vandalised and the room for worship had broken idols scattered across it.

Gita could not be contacted over phone for comments.

Her brother Pradeep Barman, however, alleged the attackers looted Tk 15 lakh, jewelry, a television and a refrigerator, among other valuables.

"My sister and her family are still hiding as they are frightened."

Contacted, Idris denied the allegations and claimed his political rivals were conspiring against him to implicate him in a false case.

Meanwhile, Kishoreganj BNP in a press release on Tuesday said Idris has been expelled from the party for breaching the party's organisational discipline.

Tariqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station, said they will take legal action after an investigation.

However, no arrests were made till the filing of this report around 9:00pm yesterday.