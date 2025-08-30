Politics
Our Correspondent, Pirojpur
Sat Aug 30, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 30, 2025 12:32 AM

BNP leader stabbed to death in Pirojpur

A BNP leader was stabbed to death allegedly by a rival in Pirojpur's Bhandaria upazila yesterday.

The deceased Rezaul Karim Jhantu, 50, was the general secretary of Bhitabaria union ward-8 unit of BNP, said police.

Md Jahangir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bhandaria Police Station, said Rezaul was attacked around 10:30am near Manju Market in the area by his neighbour Mohammad Rubel, 35, over previous enmity.

Witnesses said Rubel stabbed Rezaul in the chest with a sharp weapon during an altercation. Rezaul fell into a roadside ditch, and Rubel continued stabbing him, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Police and locals said Rezaul and Rubel had a long-standing feud.

Rubel has been on the run since the incident, the OC said. "Drives are underway to arrest him," he added.

