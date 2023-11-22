BNP leader Salahuddin gets bail a day after being moved to ICU

BNP's Commerce Affairs Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed got bail in three violence cases one day after he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir today granted bail to Salahuddin, a former lawmaker, after cancelling his one-day remand in a case filed with Kadamtoli Police Station on July 30 after his lawyer submitted his medical documents before the court, a police officer at CMM court told The Daily Star.

In addition, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Faraha Diba Chanda granted his bail in two cases -- one filed with Jatrabari Police Station and another one with Demra Police Station -- in May this year, considering his health conditions.

In September, the BNP leader was shown arrested in three cases as a suspect.

On November 20, he was admitted to the CCU of BSMMU around 11:00am after he complained of breathing difficulty.

The BNP leader had developed heart issues since 7:00pm on November 20 and his blood pressure was fluctuating, said the party leaders. He has been suffering from various ailments, including pneumonia, they added.

On August 4, police arrested Salahuddin from Dhaka's Jatrabari area in connection with a violence case filed with Jatrabari Police Station on July 30 following a clash between BNP and police during a sit-in programme there the day before.

One month later, he was admitted to the CCU of BSMMU as per the recommendation of physicians. Later, he was shifted to the prison annex of the hospital.