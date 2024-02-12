BNP leader Moyeen Khan meets Peter Haas

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan today met US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

The meeting was held at the US Embassy in the Dhaka's Baridhara area this afternoon.

A post on the Facebook page of the US Embassy in Dhaka confirmed the meeting between Peter Haas and the BNP leader. The embassy also shared a photo of the meeting.

"Embassy Dhaka is committed to promote democracy, transparency, tolerance, good governance, and respect for human rights. Democracy thrives when every voice is heard. Pleased to meet with Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party," reads the post.

Contacted, Dr Moyeen Khan said it was a courtesy call with Peter Haas. "We discussed various issues relating to democracy, human rights and the current situation of the country at the meeting," he said.

This was the first direct meeting of any BNP leader with the US ambassador after the January 7 national election.