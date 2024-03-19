BNP leader Major Hafiz denies involvement in forming ‘king's party’ BNM

Former minister and BNP Vice-Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed today trashed rumours that he was one of the key founders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), also known as "king's party".

He rejected the accusation in a press briefing held at his Banani residence.

Hafiz said that amid dull political activities due to holy Ramadan, a photograph of him with cricketer-turned MP Shakib Al Hasan has created some ripples, Hafiz said.

He said cashing in on the picture, a few newspapers have been writing imaginary reports that have tarnished his image as a politician who served six times as a member of parliament and two times as a minister.

He said during his 37 years of political life, "I had good relation with both electronic and print media journalists and have respect for them".

"Nevertheless a few journalists who are not known to me and vice-versa are publishing news which are puzzling for me as well as my party and supporters," he added.

"I got a proposal to form a political party before the January 7 election. They brought Shakib Al Hasan to me, but I did not influence him to join the party," claimed Hafiz.

He asserted that he did nothing wrong.

"Did I join the BNM? Did I break the BNP?" he asked.

"It is clear that I got a proposal to join the party. But I rejected that. Now they are spreading rumours confusing my party and supporters," he said.

Hafiz said before January 7 election some important politicians from the ruling party started to make contact with him. "They noted I have differing views on BNP's policy-making. They assumed that I am eager to leave the BNP."

He said that he told them, after 32 years it is impossible to leave the party.

"I told them I am not physically well. Soon, I will retire from politics."

Major Hafiz said he also made it clear at a press briefing that he would remain with BNP.