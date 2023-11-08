Politics
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 8, 2023 11:45 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 11:50 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

BNP leader Kazi Sayedul Alam, 5 others detained in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 8, 2023 11:45 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 11:50 AM
Gazipur

Gazipur police detained six BNP me, including its executive committee member Kazi Sayedul Alam Babul, when they were trying to block the Dhaka-Tangail highway on the first day of the 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The names of the five other leaders could not be known immediately.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Akbar Ali Khan, officer-in-charge of Kaliakoir Police Station, said Babul and the others were arrested on the highway around 6:00am.

The OC said that BNP leaders and activists took position on the highway around 4:30am.

When they tried to block the highway, they were arrested, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
এয়ারলাইন্স
|অর্থনীতি

রাজনৈতিক অস্থিরতার প্রভাব দেশি উড়োজাহাজ সংস্থাগুলোয়

রাজনৈতিক অস্থিরতা এমন এক সময় শুরু হয়েছে যখন পর্যটন স্থানগুলো পর্যটকদের জন্য অপেক্ষা ও ক্রমাগত উচ্চ মূল্যস্ফীতির মধ্যে ব্যবসায়িক মন্দা কাটানোর চেষ্টা করছে।

২০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পোশাক কারখানার নিরাপত্তায় ৪৮ প্লাটুন বিজিবি মোতায়েন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
X