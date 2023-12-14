BNP leader Hafizuddin flies to India for treatment

BNP Vice Chairman Maj (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed finally went to India for treatment today, two days after being barred by immigration authorities.

He left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a flight of Air India around 2:30pm, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Hafizuddin is scheduled to undergo knee surgery at Delhi's Fortis Hospital on Saturday, added Sayrul.

According to media reports, Hafiz along with his wife Dilara Hafiz reached at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight to Delhi. He was barred by immigration authorities from travelling, but his wife was allowed.

Hafiz Uddin filed a writ petition in the High Court on Wednesday over the issue.