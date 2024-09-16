BNP leader files defamation case against 3 journos in Cumilla

A defamation case has been filed against three journalists with a Cumilla court today for accusing some BNP leaders of helping Cumilla-6 AL MP Hazi AKM Bahauddin Bahar cross the border to India.

The accused journalists are Editor of Weekly Amod MA Rabbi, Managing Editor Mohiuddin Molla, and reporter Taybur Rahman Sohel, reports our Cumilla correspondent.

BNP leader advocate Fazlul Karim filed the case denouncing the allegations of helping the AL leader escape Bangladesh through the Shashidal border.

Fazlul alleged that on September 5, Weekly Amod had published a news titled "They escaped with the help of BNP leaders". It mentioned that three top BNP leaders helped Bahauddin Bahar and his associates cross the Indian border.

The complainant said the report was false and baseless. It has tarnished the goodwill of Cumilla district and city BNP.

Contacted, Mohiuddin Molla, managing editor of Weekly Amod, told The Daily Star, "No names were mentioned in the report. The report was published according to sources, which is open secret. As the case was filed in the court, we will face the court."

Advocate Masud Hasan, the petitioner's lawyer, said Senior Judicial Magistrate Abbas Uddin took the case into cognisance and ordered PBI to submit an investigation report in this regard.