BNP leader Dulu cleared from DSA case

Lalmonirhat district BNP President and BNP Central Organising Secretary Asadul Habib Dulu has been exempted from the case filed under the Digital Security Act.

The case was filed on September 13, last year.

Dulu, also a former deputy minister, surrendered before the Rangpur Cyber ​​Tribunal Court today. At the end of the hearing, Judge Abdul Majeed acquitted him and dismissed the case, said his counsel advocate Mahafuz Un Nabi Don.

On September 13, 2023, a case was filed against him under the DSA with Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station on charges of making slanderous remarks on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on social media.