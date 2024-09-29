Politics
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 29, 2024 07:59 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 09:02 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

BNP leader Dulu cleared from DSA case

Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 29, 2024 07:59 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 09:02 PM
Asadul Habib Dulu, fourth from left. Photo: Collected

Lalmonirhat district BNP President and BNP Central Organising Secretary Asadul Habib Dulu has been exempted from the case filed under the Digital Security Act.

The case was filed on September 13, last year.

Dulu, also a former deputy minister, surrendered before the Rangpur Cyber ​​Tribunal Court today. At the end of the hearing, Judge Abdul Majeed acquitted him and dismissed the case, said his counsel advocate Mahafuz Un Nabi Don.

On September 13, 2023, a case was filed against him under the DSA with Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station on charges of making slanderous remarks on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on social media.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১২২১

চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে এখন পর্যন্ত ১৫৮ জনের মৃত্যু হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লালমনিরহাট-কুড়িগ্রামে ৬০ হাজারের বেশি মানুষ পানিবন্দি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে