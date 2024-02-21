Politics
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 21, 2024 06:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 21, 2024 06:33 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

BNP leader Alal released from Kashimpur jail

Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 21, 2024 06:30 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 21, 2024 06:33 PM
Photo: Collected

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal has been released from Gazipur's Kashimpur jail.

He walked out of the prison around 4:00pm today, our local correspondent reports quoting Kashimpur Central Jail-2 Senior Jail Superintendent Mohammad Amirul Islam.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Alal got released after securing bail from the High Court, a source in the BNP said.

After the release, BNP leaders and activists welcomed him with flowers in front of the prison gate.

On November 6 last year, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam sent the BNP leader to jail on completion of his five-day remand in the case filed over vandalising Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines during a clash with policemen on October 28.

Alal was arrested from a Dhaka Bank branch in the Shahinbag area of the capital on October 31 last year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সিপিবি
|রাজনীতি

দেশ ভয়ংকর রাজনৈতিক ও সাংস্কৃতিক সংকটে নিমজ্জিত: সিপিবি

‘দেশে যে স্বৈরাচারী শাসন ব্যবস্থা কায়েম হয়েছে তা মানুষের মৌলিক অধিকারকে হরণ করেছে। সেই স্বৈরশাসনের কালো থাবা থেকে দেশকে মুক্ত করা এখন সময়ের দাবি। ৫২ আমাদেরকে এই শিক্ষাই দেয়।’ 

৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সমালোচনা করাটা সীমিত ও প্রশংসা করাটা অনেক বাড়াতে হবে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X