BNP leader Alal released from Kashimpur jail

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal has been released from Gazipur's Kashimpur jail.

He walked out of the prison around 4:00pm today, our local correspondent reports quoting Kashimpur Central Jail-2 Senior Jail Superintendent Mohammad Amirul Islam.

Alal got released after securing bail from the High Court, a source in the BNP said.

After the release, BNP leaders and activists welcomed him with flowers in front of the prison gate.

On November 6 last year, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam sent the BNP leader to jail on completion of his five-day remand in the case filed over vandalising Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines during a clash with policemen on October 28.

Alal was arrested from a Dhaka Bank branch in the Shahinbag area of the capital on October 31 last year.