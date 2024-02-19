BNP leader Abbas set to walk out of jail

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas was granted bail today in a case filed over damaging railway's properties during the BNP-police clash on October 28 last year.

Dhaka Judicial Magistrate Md Julhas Uddin passed the order after a petition was filed with the court, seeking bail for Abbas in the case filed with Dhaka Railway Police Station, defence lawyer Mohi Uddin Chowdhury told The Daily Star.

"Now there is no legal bar for my client's [Abbas'] release. He is set to walk out of jail after three and a half months," he said.

Following the October 28 BNP grand rally, a total of 11 cases were filed against Abbas.

Earlier, Abbas was granted bail in 10 cases on different dates.

Of the 11 cases, five cases were filed with Paltan Model Police Station, while four were filed with Ramna Model Police Station, one with Shahjahanpur Police Station and one with Dhaka Railway Police Station.

The charges in the last 11 cases include killing of a police constable, illegal gathering on the street, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting police personnel and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 31, last year, Abbas was arrested from his Shahjahanpur house in connection with a violence case.