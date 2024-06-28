BNP to launch another round of movement soon: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said they, together with other opposition parties, will soon launch another round of movement to oust the current Awami League government.

"We'll soon sit with them [like-minded parties] and work out programmes through discussions to promptly establish a pro-people and democratic governance system by removing the horrible fascist, monstrous, and usurper regime. I hope we'll succeed," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while addressing a reunion programme organised by Bangladesher Biplobi Workers' Party at its Segunbagicha office, marking the party's 20th founding anniversary.

He said all the opposition democratic parties have agreed to work together for the sake of democracy. "I think it's a significant decision in the history of Bangladesh's politics."

He said Bangladesh was liberated with the objective of establishing democracy and a democratic governance system. "It is unfortunate that this journey was hindered in 1975 through the introduction of one-party rule."

Fakhrul said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia introduced the polls-time caretaker government system accepting a mass demand, creating a scope for developing a good democratic culture and governance system.

He, however, bemoaned that Awami League again destroyed democracy by annulling the polls-time caretaker government system, pushing the country towards instability and uncertainty. "That process is still going on. It has now reached such a situation that Bangladesh's existence is at stake."

He said a strong movement is imperative now.

Stating that Khaleda Zia is very sick, Fakhrul called upon the country's people for her speedy recovery.

He said they have already announced a three-day program, including a rally in the capital, demanding her unconditional release.