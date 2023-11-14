BNP keeping its own office in Nayapaltan locked: DMP commissioner

Party rejects claim, says police have kept it under lock and key since October 28

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner today said it was the BNP who had kept their own party office in Nayapaltan locked since October 28, but the party put the blame on police for putting its headquarters under lock and key.

"They [BNP] themselves locked the BNP office. They do not come there now. Only they can say why they don't come," DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said.

He said this while replying to a query after visiting patients, who suffered burn injuries in recent arson attacks, at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

"We have no objection if they open the office and carry out activities there. We have never any objection," he said.

Police have been deployed near the party office for providing security as members of law enforcement do throughout the year, the city police chief said.

Talking to The Daily Star, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi refuted the DMP chief's claim. "Police locked the office and drove away office staffers."

Police have besieged the party office with an ill motive, he added.

"Police locked the office and they have to open it."