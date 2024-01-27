Politics
Our Correspondent, Brahmanbaria
Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:44 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:52 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

BNP, Jamaat trying to create unrest using social media: law minister

Our Correspondent, Brahmanbaria
Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:44 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:52 PM
Photo: Collected

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said BNP and Jamaat are trying to create unrest in the country by using social media on any trifling matter.

He made this comment at a mass reception organised by Brahmanbaria's Akhaura upazila unit Awami League at local upazila parishad ground this afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Anisul was awarded the reception on becoming an MP and the law minister for the third consecutive term from Brahmanbaria-4 constituency (Kasba-Akhaura).

The law minister also said, "Every time we hold elections, BNP and Jamaat start conspiracy so that they can come to power through the back door."

He urged the public to remain vigilant to thwart any conspiracies.

At another event, Anisul said it would be good for the country if the Upazila Parishad election is held without the party symbol, reports BSS.

While responding to journalists after inaugurating a building for the Jahanara Haque Public Library in Kasba, he said the people of the country want to participate in Upazila Parishad polls without party symbol.

"That is why Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has decided not to nominate any candidate with the 'boat' symbol" he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘নারায়ণগঞ্জে যারা আছেন তাদের মনে রাখতে হবে, আমার নাম শামীম ওসমান’

‘রাত ১২টার সময়ও সাড়ে চার-পাঁচ লাখ লোক নামানোর ক্ষমতা শামীম ওসমান রাখে। (লোকজন রাস্তায়) নামার পর যদি আমরা বলি, জনগণ যদি বলে, আমরা কাউকে এখানে চাই না—তাহলে কিন্তু এইখানে থাকার কারা উপায় নাই। এই কথাও...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামাজিক যোগাযোগমাধ্যম ব্যবহার করে দেশে অসন্তোষ সৃষ্টির চেষ্টা করে বিএনপি-জামায়াত: আইনমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification