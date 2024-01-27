BNP, Jamaat trying to create unrest using social media: law minister

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said BNP and Jamaat are trying to create unrest in the country by using social media on any trifling matter.

He made this comment at a mass reception organised by Brahmanbaria's Akhaura upazila unit Awami League at local upazila parishad ground this afternoon.

Anisul was awarded the reception on becoming an MP and the law minister for the third consecutive term from Brahmanbaria-4 constituency (Kasba-Akhaura).

The law minister also said, "Every time we hold elections, BNP and Jamaat start conspiracy so that they can come to power through the back door."

He urged the public to remain vigilant to thwart any conspiracies.

At another event, Anisul said it would be good for the country if the Upazila Parishad election is held without the party symbol, reports BSS.

While responding to journalists after inaugurating a building for the Jahanara Haque Public Library in Kasba, he said the people of the country want to participate in Upazila Parishad polls without party symbol.

"That is why Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has decided not to nominate any candidate with the 'boat' symbol" he added.