BNP, Jamaat in talks over formation of committees

Say sources in both parties

BNP and Jamaat are planning to form coordination committees across the country to bring pace to their ongoing anti-government movement and to resist the January 7 polls.

Both sides are in talks about forming a five-member "core committee" to coordinate the activities of their Dhaka north and south units, a Dhaka North City Jamaat leader, involved with its publicity unit, told The Daily Star yesterday.

A top leader of Dhaka North BNP also told this newspaper that informal discussions are going on with Jamaat. "But there was no concrete development in this regard," he said, wishing anonymity.

Asked, Rezaul Karim, in-charge of Jamaat's central publicity team, has categorically told this correspondent that such discussions are going on between Jamaat and BNP.

He, however, declined to give further details.

Another Jamaat insider said there will be one committee in each of the six constituencies in Dhaka south and one committee in each of the nine constituencies in Dhaka north.

These 15 committees will work under the core body, he added.

Another leader in Dhaka North Jamaat's publicity unit said, "The aim of all those committees will be strengthening the ongoing movement and resisting the one-sided election."

After a five-year halt in relations, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have teamed up again in an effort to launch a more vigorous movement to oust the government, multiple Jamaat leaders have claimed while talking to The Daily Star in November.

The two parties first teamed up in 1999 to form a four-party alliance ahead of the 2001 national election, which the alliance won.

In the face of widespread criticism for its alliance with Jamaat, which opposed the liberation of Bangladesh and sided with Pakistan during the 1971 war, BNP had been keeping a distance from the Islamist organisation for the past several years.

The BNP-led 20-party alliance dissolved in December last year after the party asked its allies not to use the name of the alliance, essentially formally ending relations with Jamaat, many of whose leaders have been convicted and hanged for war crimes.