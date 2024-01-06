BNP-Jamaat may continue sabotage even after polls: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the BNP-Jamaat might continue sabotage even after the election and asked AL leaders and workers to remain vigilant to prevent those.

He made the remark while briefing reporters in his constituency in Noakhali-5 (Companiganj-Kabirhat) this morning.

Condemning yesterday's arson attack on Benapole Express that left four people dead, he alleged that the BNP-Jamaat wants to destroy the country.

The AL leader said that BNP-Jamaat might continue sabotage even after the election and they will have to be given a strong reply.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, urged people not to be confused by rumours and propaganda spread by BNP-Jamaat and to come to the polling centres without fear.

"We are observing with deep anger and concern that BNP and their allies have started carrying out massive terrorist activities, including sabotage and arson, ahead of the January 7 election," he observed.

He also said that BNP and Jamaat are the defeated forces of 1971 and killers of 1975. They want to do "politics by burning people," he said.

"Bangladesh has never bowed down to any evil power and will not do so in the future," he added.

Asserting that tomorrow's election will be peaceful across the country, Quader said that foreign observers and journalists who have come will also observe the election.

"You can see the evidence of the terrorist character of the evil forces that boycotted the election. They are torching buses, trains. We, the people of Bangladesh, know the character of these terrorists," the AL general secretary said.

The AL will form the government again through people's votes, he said, adding that Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina will again lead the country towards becoming Smart Bangladesh as the prime minister.

"We will not allow the BNP to carry out their terrorism; we know how to be strict. All measures will be taken in time," Quader warned.

It has to be investigated whether there is any link between BNP's call to boycott tomorrow's national election and the ongoing acts of sabotage, he added.