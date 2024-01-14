BNP, Jamaat leaders not jailed for political reason: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat have not been sent to jail for any political reasons.

"They were detained on specific allegations... and the cases against them are still now proceeding. The cases filed on charges of arson attacks committed in 2013 have been matured and their trial proceedings have been finished by the courts. The government has no interference there," he said while taking to reporters at his secretariat office on the first day after being given the responsibility as the minister for the third time.

Replying to a question, Anisul said he will talk to UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk about his statement (regarding violence and repression of opposition candidates and supporters during the election).

"I will talk to him (Volker) because I think he made such a statement because of factual mistakes," he said.

The law minister said there was almost no violence during the election.

The skirmishes, what usually happen during the election of a country, have taken place in Bangladesh and those cannot be called a "big violence", Anisul Huq said.