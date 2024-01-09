Says Quader

BNP has no other choice but to wait another five years till the next national elections, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said yesterday.

"BNP-Jamaat has failed this time too. The people have countered all their conspiracies through ballots. After repeatedly boycotting the elections, BNP has nothing to do except wait for the next five years," said Quader while addressing a post-election press conference at the AL Dhaka district office in the capital's Tejgaon yesterday.

Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, dismissed allegations made by BNP leader Moyeen Khan as "baseless and fabricated".

"All their complaints are devoid of reality. BNP leader Moyeen Khan appeared before the media with a series of lies. Such lies are responsible for their tragic consequences," he said.

Calling the elections a milestone in Bangladesh's democratic journey, Quader said, "Foreign journalists, observers, various institutions, both domestic and international media, have reviewed the election and expressed satisfaction. This election will fortify Bangladesh's global image."