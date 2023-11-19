BNP, its allies enforce 48-hr hartal today

Two more buses torched in capital

The 48-hour nationwide hartal called by BNP and its allies to protest the Election Commission's announcement of the polls schedule begins at 6:00am today.

This is the second round of hartal announced by BNP since October 28. It has also enforced five rounds of blockades in the past 20 days.

The strike has also been called to put pressure on the government to step down, hand over power to a neutral administration and release all BNP leaders and activists, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Jamaat-e-Islami and some other opposition parties, including Ganatantra Mancha and Gono Odhikar Parishad, will also enforce the hartal.

Yesterday evening, two buses were torched in the capital's Taltola and Gulistan.

At a virtual press briefing yesterday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the government deployed thousands of BGB, police and Rab members to assume power again and have the polls schedule announced for a one-party election with the "obedient" chief election commissioner.

Since October 28, at least 13,210 party leaders and activists were arrested across the country and 296 cases were filed, he said. Of them, 310 were held yesterday.

When the police can't find BNP activists, they are picking up family members, relatives and employees, Rizvi said.

The country's prisons are overflowing with opposition leaders and activists and yet the government is continuing with its massive crackdown on the opposition to stay in power and establish an autocratic regime, Rizvi said.

"In fear of the wholesale arrests, only Awami League leaders and activists live in their houses in villages and towns. No one can do business and their regular work. Many families have to live without food as family members are staying elsewhere."

The police are detaining people and freeing many of them in exchange for money, Rizvi said.

"What country are we living in? This government gives the law enforcers a licence to run the arrest trade. Virtually the rule of law in the country has been destroyed," Rizvi added.

Meanwhile, Rab said it detained 497 people on charges of vandalism and torching vehicles from different places across the country since October 28.

At least 170 arson attacks, mostly on vehicles, were reported between October 28 and November 16, according to Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Rab is also escorting long-haul buses and tankers.

Besides patrolling, Rab will also be on the streets and on buses in disguise to protect the people's lives and properties, said Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rab's legal and media wing, at a press briefing yesterday.