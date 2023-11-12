BNP, its allies destroy what we build: PM

Taking a swipe at the BNP and its allies, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said they only know how to carry out destruction.

"We focus on creation and they [BNP and its allies] resort to destruction," she said.

Hasina was speaking at a programme in Cox's Bazar yesterday marking the inauguration of the 102-km Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line.

Recalling the BNP-Jamaat's arson terrorism, the premier said their mind is filled with darkness.

"Those who can kill people by carrying out arson attacks, and can burn buses, trucks, and trains are not blind at all. Their mind is filled with darkness," she said.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, urged all to remain vigilant against the BNP and its allies. She warned that destruction and burning of people alive will not be tolerated.

Referring to the construction of Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna river, she said the World Bank at that time had said rail link would not be viable.

"The interesting thing is that rail is very viable now and the World Bank came up with a proposal on building a separate rail bridge over the Jamuna."

She said she accepted the proposal at once.

The PM said the government will take effective measurers so that people from every corner of the country can travel to Cox's Bazar by rail. She requested the residents of Cox's Bazar to travel to other parts of the country.

Briefly describing various development activities carried out by her government to make the railway sector vibrant, Hasina said the sector will be improved to world standard within next 4-5 years.

Asian Development Bank Country Director for Bangladesh Edimon Ginting and railways ministry Secretary Md Humayun Kabir also spoke at the event, chaired by Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

'VOTE FOR AWAMI LEAGUE'

Addressing a rally in Maheshkhali upazila yesterday afternoon, Hasina once again urged the people to vote for the AL in the next general election to help the government finish the incomplete development programmes.

The meeting was organised by Maheshkhali Upazila AL at the township ground built under the Matarbari thermal power plant project.

The PM said the AL could form three consecutive governments as people voted it to power.

Hasina blamed the increasing inflation on Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter sanctions.

"We have taken steps to curb inflation. The inflation rate will come down very soon and people will be able to live a better life," she added.

Coming down heavily on the BNP and its allies for arson attacks, the PM said a person with humanity cannot burn anyone alive.

"Their only job is to burn people alive and destroy properties. So, the people have to be cautious of them."

Hasina said she is ready to make any sacrifice for the development and welfare of the people. "If needed, I am ready to sacrifice my blood like my father did. My only job is to ensure your welfare."

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, and local AL lawmaker Asheq Ullah Rafiq also spoke at the rally.