BNP infighting rises after Hasina’s fall

Eight die since August 5 as party activists engage in turf war

In the last five and a half years of Awami League rule, at least 13 BNP leaders and activists got killed in clashes between factions of the party and attacks by ruling AL men.

Repression by the AL was so persistent that it was difficult for BNP activists to engage in even routine political activities.

But after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in early August, infighting within the BNP intensified with different groups trying to show their strength.

At least 14 BNP men were killed after August 5. Eight of them died in factional clashes.

Law enforcers and party insiders say the clashes took place over rivalries between leaders, establishing supremacy, and getting hold of extortion money.

The party recently expelled some of its local leaders and warned others against engaging in such acts.

The latest killing occurred in Chattogram's Changaon area on Friday when an activist of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal Jobaer Uddin alias Babu was stabbed to death during a clash between rival factions of the party.

The committee of Chattogram city unit Jubo Dal was dissolved following the clash.

A similar situation prevailed in the AL when the party was in power. Over 150 AL men were killed in the last five and a half years in political violence, mostly among groups of the party.

According to Ain o Salish Kendra, three BNP men were killed in infighting or clashes with the AL in 2023, four each in 2022 and 2021, one each in 2020 and 2019.

Insiders say the recent spate of internal feuds stem from the confidence that the BNP will come to power winning the next general election and opportunist groups are now desperate to get a bigger slice of the pie when that happens.

Contacted, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on September 14 said some untoward incidents were taking place at the grassroots level.

"We are taking action after every incident. The occurrences will hopefully come down in the coming days," he said.

Jasim Uddin, a Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal activist from Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh, is one of the victims of BNP's internal conflict in August.

According to police and locals, rival Jubo Dal groups stabbed him to death on August 6 as he, along with others, attempted to occupy the Notun Bazar human hauler stand area.

The clash erupted over control of the area and extortion money, which had been collected by AL leaders till August 5, they said.

Shamsunnahar, elder sister of the victim, said AL men in the last 15 years beat up his brother several times, even broke his arms and legs on one occasion, for doing BNP politics.

"But this time my brother was brutally killed by BNP men… I want justice," she said.

Shamsunnahar refuted the allegations that her brother had attempted to take control of the area.

In Narail's Lohagara upazila, two brothers -- Miran Sheikh, 30, and Ziaur Sheikh, 40, -- were killed and five others injured in a clash between two rival groups of BNP and its youth wing Jubo Dal on September 10.

They were supporters of Ferdaus Sheikh, joint general secretary of Narail district BNP.

Armed with sharp weapons, some supporters of Mahamud Khan, president of Lohagara upazila Jubo Dal, hacked Miran and Ziaur, triggering the clash.

Biswas Jahangir Alam, president of Narail district BNP, said they have already directed the upazila level leaders so that such incidents do not recur anymore.

"We have already talked to the central leaders. We will take steps to take down such leaders," he told The Daily Star.

The BNP leaders said some opportunists are now committing crimes including extortion and giving the BNP a bad name.

A BNP leader from another district said driven by the struggle for dominance and financial gains, a section of leaders and activists have become its own rival amid the absence of AL, leading to clashes in many districts.