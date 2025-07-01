BNP hosts discussion on first anniversary of July uprising

The BNP hosted a discussion in Dhaka this afternoon to commemorate the first anniversary of the July mass uprising, focusing on national unity and the party's ongoing democratic movement.

The programme, titled "Mass Uprising 2024: National Unity and Democratic Journey", began just after 3:00pm at the China Friendship Conference Centre with a recitation from the Holy Quran by BNP-affiliated Olama Dal Member Secretary Abul Hossain.

Participants offered prayers for those who lost their lives during the protests and observed a minute of silence in their honour.

The national anthem was performed to conclude the tribute segment.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is expected to address the programme virtually as the chief guest, while Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is joining the event from London.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is attending as special guest. The discussion is being presided over by Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Family members of those killed during the 2024 movement, senior party leaders, and members of the BNP National Standing Committee are also participating.

Party leaders said the event aims to honour the sacrifices made during the 2024 movement and to send a message of unity and resistance to BNP leaders and activists.